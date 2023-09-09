Grassroots Cricket Academy suffers first loss in Bermuda

- Advertisement -

Grassroots Cricket Academy suffered a 48-run loss at the hands of the Barbados Senior Men’s Cricket Team on Thursday following their opening victory in the Bermuda Cricket Board’s (BCB) Bermuda Premier League.

Batting first, Barbados were all out for 146 with Leniko Boucher hitting 30 and Matthew Jones making 24. Ishmael Peters was the pick of the bowlers for Grassroots with four for 33, while Jedidiah Martin bagged three for 20.

The Antiguans, when their turn at the crease arrived, were bowled out for just 98 runs. Paul Miller top-scored with 24 while Michael Dover added 23. Kemar Smith claimed three wickets for 15 runs bowling for Barbados.

In their opening clash, Grassroots Cricket Academy enjoyed a six-wicket triumph over Bermuda Men’s Select XI.

Playing at the National Sports Centre in White Hill Field, Bermuda, the Grassroots Cricket Academy did well to bowl out the home team for just 74 runs. AC Douglas top-scored for Bermuda Men’s Select XI with a fiery 28 from 13 balls.

Miandre James was the pick of the bowlers for the Antigua team with three wickets for 12 runs. Skipper Kadeem Henry got two wickets for two runs and Martin picked up two for 18.

Antigua, when their turn at the crease arrived, got to the target 13.3 overs. They however had to contend with some testing overs from the opening bowlers who were excellent in their discipline.

Henry was first to go without scoring, followed by Uri Smith (5), Leeward Islands’ Larry Audain (1) and Amahl Nathaniel (5). The standout batter was Dover who slammed an unbeaten 57 inclusive of three fours and five sixes.