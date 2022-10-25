Graphic Impact Shooters and Anjo Wholesale to clash in Business Basketball playoff final

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Graphic Impact Shooters and Anjo Wholesale will clash in the best of three Business Basketball Playoff finals set to shoot off Wednesday at the JSC basketball complex.

This after they both claimed game two of their semifinal series in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored competition on Monday night.

The first match of the double-header saw Eye Mobile Vision Care being eliminated from the playoffs following a 56 to 43 loss to Graphic impact Shooters. It was the second straight loss for Eye Mobile who had gone unbeaten in 13 matches to win the league title.

Yannick Samuel was the top scorer for Shooters with 21 points, while Sean Nicholas and Kwame Braithwaite both picked up 10 points. Daryl Goodwin and Tequan Brodie, both playing for Eye Mobile, sank 17 and 12 points respectively.

In the other contest, Anjo Wholesale emerged 76-72 winners over Sandals following a double overtime showdown.

Cohen DeSouza was on target for the winners with 21 points while Steven Matthew and Xavier Meade contributed with 19 and 18 points respectively. In a losing effort, Keroi Lee hit 21 points while Kenya Achom and Selassie Braithwaite picked up 16 and 11 respectively in a losing effort.

Wednesday’s opening game will tip-off at 7:30pm.