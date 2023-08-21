Grandmother ‘over the moon’ as grandson becomes first black principal clarinettist for Louisiana Orchestra

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

After years of practice, challenges and rewards, 30-year-old Shaquille Southwell has made a history in the state of Louisiana after being named principal clarinettist of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO).

Southwell, from Georgia, but who has Antiguan and Kittian roots, was described by LPO Music Director Matthew Kramer alongside 11 other musicians who received appointed to the orchestra’s roster as “exhibit[ing] the artistic excellence that we continue to expand upon within the orchestra”.

And according to his grandmother Pat Edwards Southwell, the family could not have been prouder.

“We were over the moon, I mean this is something that he has worked for; he practices day-long whenever he is home, you can either see him in his room or downstairs practicing,” she said.

A graduate of The Juilliard School with a Bachelor of Music degree and a student of renowned African American clarinettist, Anthony McGill, Southwell has honed his skills in Japan as a member of the Pacific Music Festival Academy and has performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Atlanta Ballet, and the New World Symphony.

“He is a wonderful human being … he was always drawn to music, drawn to woodwind instruments.

“He started off with the saxophone but then he learnt that in an orchestra, there is no sax section, so he switched to the clarinet, and he has been with the clarinet since before high school,” she added.

According to his biography page on LPO, while in high school, Shaquille was a student of Alcides Rodriguez through the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Talent Development Program.

Meanwhile, Observer media spoke to Shaquille about his accomplishment and the origins of his love for music.

“My mom would take singing lessons while I took piano lessons and I guess you can say that was the start of it,” he said, adding that he would often listen to movie soundtracks and classical musical works growing up.

“Once I fell in love with music, it always became my dream to become the principal clarinettist for a major orchestra,” he noted.

However, the road to success was a rocky one and in 2018, he had been the victim of a robbery, as thieves broke into his vehicle and took his clarinet.

As he told Observer, through working in retail and with the help of his parents and concerned individuals, he managed to not only purchase a new one but others as well.

“Not having my clarinet was extremely depressing and it set me back for a quite a while. So I had to work retail for a couple of years before I was able to get my own ‘B clef’ clarinet and my parents helped me to buy the ‘A’ clarinet which is something you need to play in an orchestra,” he explained.

His inspiration and mentor, Andrew McGill is a world-renowned clarinettist and leading soloist and principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic.

One of the many things Shaquille Southwell mentioned he took away from his time with his mentor was “in the pursuit of perfection, do not lose your soul”— a message the young clarinettist took to heart.

“He always instilled in my playing … was to make sure that I was playing expressive and to put whatever I was feeling into the sound,” Southwell revealed.

He also spoke about learning legato, which means having very smooth singing intervals.

While Shaquille has often visited Antigua and Barbuda to meet with his family and participate in Carnival festivities, he indicated that he hoped that he would one day have the opportunity to teach young woodwind aspirants in the twin island and pass on his experience to them.

When asked about his message to young people, he replied: “I would say to practice and take lessons but to get different perspectives on your playing so get as many professional musicians as you can,” he expressed.

He noted that having many perspectives on their musical style could assist persons when they are seeking to audition.