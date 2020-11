Spread the love













The rowing adventure of a lifetime for Travis Weste and Joseph Nunes will start this weekend when the pair departs Antigua and Barbuda for La Gomera in the Canary Islands, the starting point for the 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. West and Nunes will be the fourth team, and the first pair to represent the twin island in the challenge dubbed ‘The World’s Toughest Row.’