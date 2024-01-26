Graham and Blackwood score hat-tricks as English Harbour win big in FA’s Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Nigel Graham and Oshane Blackwood both scored hat-tricks as former Premier Division champions English Harbour hammered the struggling Young Warriors FC 8-0 in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division competition on Wednesday.

Graham netted in minutes three, eight and 15 while Blackwood scored in the eighth, 60th and 62nd minutes. Jahleel Goodwin (28) and Jaheem Joseph (68) also contributed to the massive win which saw English Harbour to 14 points after seven matches and into the top five on the 20-team standings.

Young Warriors continue to occupy the cellar position without a point after seven outings as well.

There was a similar margin of victory for the Soccer Academy as they routed Tamo FC 8-1 also on Wednesday.

There were double strikes from Keyondre Hewlett who scored in minutes 50 and 85, and Imani Joyce who found the back of the net in minutes 80 and 88. Jace Bright scored the other goal in minute 82 as Soccer Academy moves to 12 points from six outings.

Bassil Allen scored the lone goal for Tamo FC from the penalty spot in added time, as they remain on 10 points after seven showings.

In the other Second Division match contested Wednesday, CPTSA Wings played from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Belmont FC.

Zamaal Greene put Belmont ahead on minute 37, and just when it seemed that his first conversion would do the trick, Eric Logan found the equaliser in minute 73 to earn a point for Wings. Wings move to nine points from seven matches while Belmont edge to 17 from the same number of outings.