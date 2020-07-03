Grade Six secondary school placements to be released today

Spread the love













Parents and guardians will learn which secondary school their children will attend in the upcoming school year when Ministry of Education releases the Grade Six placement list today.

The document will be distributed to all primary school principals, who will in turn provide parents or guardians with the information. The Ministry of Education said no distribution of placement results will be carried out at its headquarters.

According to a release from the ministry, the 1,451 registered students were assigned to the secondary schools “through outstanding achiever placement, health and safety placement, special educational needs placement, and place of residence placement”.

The placements were guided by data generated at the school level from continuous in-school assessments, specifically from class work, homework, projects, and tests.

Following widespread consultation with stakeholders, the ministry took a decision at the end of April to cancel the 2020 Grade Six National Assessment exams, in light of the disruption brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Director of Education Clare Browne maintains that Grade Six transfers will be granted only in instances of errors of placement or for health and safety reasons.

Further, parents will be required to write to him requesting the transfer and the letter must be counter-signed by the student’s primary school principal, before delivery to Browne’s secretariat.