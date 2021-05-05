Grade Six Retreat focuses on upcoming National Assessment

Spread the love













Key preparation tips, requirements and expectations of Grade Six students who will undergo the annual national assessment were discussed at length on Tuesday in a virtual retreat.

Students from Zones 1, 2 and 3 heard from education officers and officials within the Measurement and Evaluation Unit of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries, who examined the requirements for the assessment and shared tips that will prove beneficial to public and private school students who will be tested in core subject areas.

Students were also given an opportunity to ask questions or seek clarification on the upcoming assessment.

Chairperson of the retreat, Mariella Miller, used the occasion to applaud educators and parents for their efforts in preparing the students, despite the inconveniences brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Education officials also engaged the public and private school pupils on general exam guidelines, exam tips to boost performance, examination instructions and guidelines for navigating the various tests. Schools in zone four will be engaged in a similar retreat on May 13, 2021.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Minister of Education, Sports and Creative Industries Daryll Matthew and Director of Education, Clare Browne made guest appearances during the virtual event to offer best wishes to the students and encouraged them to review and adequately prepare in order to be successful.

The 2021 Grade Six National Assessment will be administered on 9th and 10th June, 2021 to 1,455 students, in Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Science.