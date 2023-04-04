Gov’t will not waver on re-establishing LIAT—Information Minister

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The government remains adamant that LIAT will return to the skies as the region’s primary airline, according to Information Minister Melford Nicholas.

The Antiguan and Barbudan government as well as other regional governments continue to disagree on the financing of the airline currently under administration, as well as providing severance payments to the airline’s hundreds of former staff.

LIAT was grounded at the onset of the Covid pandemic, aggravating its long-standing financial problems. It has been operating a reduced schedule with a limited workforce since November 2020.

Speaking last week, Minister Nicholas claimed that persons in Barbados had engaged in destabilising LIAT (1974), leading to its insolvency and subsequent administration.

“The history of LIAT and the history of Antigua taking the pioneering role and taking the leadership role of LIAT at all material times of its existence…the public must be aware that there are hostile attempts to reprise from Antigua the central role that LIAT has played in our economy and as a regional air carrier.

“LIAT did not just fall out of the sky during Covid; there were purposive efforts made to weaken the position of LIAT operating from a hub in Antigua and to re-establish the hub in the southern part of the Caribbean,” the minister expressed.

In 2020, Prime Minister Gaston Browne described Barbadian pilots as “rotten elements responsible for the demise of the air carrier”.

Last month, the Prime Minister bemoaned his sentiment that his administration was going it alone in efforts to revive the airline via LIAT (2020).

Some continue to question the viability of the airline as a government-owned entity and argue that LIAT would be better privatised or liquidated.

However, Minister Nicholas said that liquidation was off the table as the airline had no assets at the moment to service its debts.

“LIAT has zero assets so there is no question of liquidation…if the administrator were to determine that having regard to everything with LIAT (1974) goes to a closure, then there are no assets to be liquidated,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts to settle the severance for former LIAT staff continue to be a stumbling block for the government.

Last week, the government announced that it was offering locally-based former workers 32 percent of severance owed, arguing that the government couldn’t be expected to bear more of the burden than its 32 percent share in the airline.

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) which is representing the ex-LIAT employees said it was still determined to negotiate for them and pledged that it would not back down on fighting for a 100 percent severance package.

Minister Nicholas said the government’s latest offer was non-negotiable, adding that a decision on any further payments would need to be made in sync with all regional shareholders.