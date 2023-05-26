Gov’t urges thousands of residents to settle land arrears – or plots may be reassigned

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

More than 2,000 individuals have until next week to get up to date with payments for lands assigned to them or risk those lands being reassigned to others.

Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister, Lionel Hurst, spoke to the matter yesterday during the weekly post-Cabinet press briefing.

“I can tell you it is more than 2,000 who have been assigned lands and have discontinued their payments for whatever their reasons might be, but there are people ready to purchase those lands and the Land Division is willing to move forward with new purchasers who will provide new capital so that they can move forward with the arrangements with CHAPA [Central Housing and Planning Authority] to build homes,” Hurst explained.

Monies owed to the Land Division must be paid by June 1, according to the Cabinet notes, as Hurst encouraged those still interested in their assigned lands to begin payments.

“For those of you who wish to forestall your land being transferred to another, may I suggest that you make the payment immediately to the Land Division or enter into some arrangement so your interest in the land can be registered,” he said.