Gov’t under pressure to resolve nurses’ issues to avert another industrial action

By Robert A. Emmanuel and Shermain Bique-Charles

The government of Antigua and Barbuda is facing another threat of industrial action – this time by the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association (ABNA).

In a letter dated April 12, ABNA President Soria Dupie-Winston advised the Minister of Health Sir Molwyn Joseph that the association was concerned about the “protracted time” taken to conclude negotiations.

In an interview with the First Vice President of the association yesterday, Alia Watts-Gregory explained some of the concerns of the healthcare providers.

“Some of the [pressing issues] are some of the clinics are deplorable, the nurses are unable to work properly. The clients are uncomfortable and have to be shuffled around from the area that they live in to see a doctor or nurse in a clinic [which] generally [does] not have adequate workspace,” she said.

According to the letter, the drawn-out negotiations regarding a new collective agreement for nurses was a “disadvantage to the socioeconomic well-being of its members and goes against the standards set out by the International Labour Organisation (ILO)”.

Watts-Gregory noted that the association was “perturbed” and ready to act over the protracted negotiations.

“We are hoping to achieve a way forward as we will discuss with the general membership who has been asking and we have been saying that we have been sending letters after letters,” she said.

The vice president said that this decision was not taken lightly as nurses love their jobs, but for the sake of their well-being, this step needed to be taken.

“ABNA is therefore entreating the government to quickly remedy the situation as soon as possible, [as] ABNA members have displayed much patience with the drawn-out negotiation process,” the letter stated.

Health Minister Sir Molwyn was approached for a comment on the issue but none was forthcoming up to press time.