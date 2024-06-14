Gov’t to open 150 spots for youth internships

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

Graduates from several secondary schools across the island will have the opportunity to work within the government service for the summer.

That decision which was taken by the government, was announced in yesterday’s Cabinet notes and explained by the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Ambassador Lionel Hurst in Thursday’s post-Cabinet press briefing.

The Cabinet agreed that the young men and women will receive a stipend during the internship and, according to Ambassador Hurst, persons will be assigned to different departments, depending on their career interests.

“The idea is to select some of the smartest young people and to bring them into government ministries … this would be followed by an interview process because we are always going to have more applicants than spaces.

“Most young people have object[ive] in mind in what they would wish to become so, for example, those who have an interest in becoming nurses and doctors and helpers in the hospitals, would likely find themselves at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre or one of the other hospitals and those who may have an interest in customer service might find themselves at the VC Bird International Airport or in some other government ministry that interfaces with the public with frequency,” Hurst said.

The internship programme is one of many that the government is introducing with the Prime Minister recently noted as saying that young men would be given the opportunity to be employed through painting of several government buildings and offices.