Gov’t strikes deal with final Booby Alley residents, paving way for redevelopment

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The government has signed a deal with two sisters—Desiree and Dawn Browne—over the acquisition of their land in Booby Alley, clearing the way after years of strife for the government to execute its social housing project in the area.

During Senate proceedings yesterday, the Leader of Government Business Senator Samantha Marshall announced that a proposed resolution to compulsory acquire the final piece of land that had been stalling the Booby Alley housing project would no longer be presented for approval.

“I was advised this morning by a senior representative of the government that there is a bilateral agreement between the parties which no longer requires this matter to proceed,” Senator Marshall announced.

She added that the terms of the agreement will be fulfilled within the next two weeks.

Last week, the Lower House of Parliament passed the resolution in a bid to enable the Chinese technical team to begin its technical designs for the 150-plus new homes set to be built in Point.

The rejuvenation project, which will have assistance from the Chinese government, was originally announced in 2018 and was a key pledge of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, St John’s City West.

With the final house removed, it is expected that the project which has been plagued by protests and riots by residents, as well as frequent legal threats by the Prime Minister against those who refused to leave, will finally get underway.