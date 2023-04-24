Gov’t says hyperbaric chamber needs repairs but timeline to fix it still uncertain

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

For fishermen and divers affected by decompression sickness, being treated in neighbouring Guadeloupe may continue for a while longer as government is not sure how soon a specialist who can repair the hospital’s hyperbaric chamber will arrive on island.

Recent airlifts of divers to neighbouring Guadeloupe for treatment of ‘the bends’—or decompression sickness—raised questions over the timeline that the hyperbaric chamber, gifted in 2018 by the Calvin Ayre Foundation, could be fixed.

Decompression sickness occurs when dissolved nitrogen gases come out of solution in the bloodstream, forming gas bubbles in the circulation, caused by rapid changes in pressure.

A hyperbaric chamber is the main method used to aid in the treatment of decompression sickness, by providing the patient with oxygen at levels above normal atmospheric pressure to fill the blood with enough oxygen to repair tissues and restore bodily functions.

However, the country’s sole hyperbaric chamber, which was installed at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre after the death of a local fisherman and diver, Andy Samuel in 2017, has remained inoperable for years.

At last week’s post-Cabinet press conference, Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel Hurst explained that the equipment needed calibration.

“An expert has to determine that [the equipment] is ready, otherwise if you put someone in there, you may likely cause severe harm,” he explained.

He said the expert chosen to resolve the issue had “either contracted Covid or was terribly afraid of contracting Covid”, but he was willing to travel shortly.

However, Hurst was unable to give a precise date and in response to whether any other specially trained expert was not looked for by the government, said that the manufacturing company had specifically chosen that individual.

Last month, a 53-year-old fisherman from Old Road received treatment in Guadeloupe for decompression sickness after a medical evacuation by CalvinAir Helicopters, while a 32-year-old local entrepreneur and fisherman from Urlings was also transported to the neighbouring island for the same reason.

Untreated symptoms can lead to paralysis or death.