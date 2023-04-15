Gov’t rules out commission of inquiry into African migrant saga

- Advertisement -

Despite repeated calls for a commission of inquiry into the African charter flights saga – which saw hundreds of Cameroonian migrants stranded in Antigua – government spokesman Lionel Hurst yesterday ruled out such a probe.

The Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff told Friday’s post-Cabinet press conference that an inquiry is not necessary.

Hurst even went a step further to criticise the opposition parties who he claimed have been politicising the issue.

“If you can find good reasons, I think we would pursue but we have no good reasons, none. We have been very helpful to those who find themselves in a sad situation right here in Antigua and Barbuda but the opposition was hostile and they continue to be hostile, so last night just seemed like a charade,” Hurst said.

The UPP on Thursday night joined a vigil staged by concerned citizens in tribute to the migrants lost in the March 28 boat disaster which saw the Guadeloupe-registered La Belle Michelle capsize en route to the US Virgin Islands. The tragedy is believed to have claimed the lives of 16 people.

Since the arrival of hundreds of West Africans into Antigua last year, both opposition parties as well as members of the public and the Global Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption (GOPAC) have called on Governor General Sir Rodney Williams to launch an inquiry.

Those calls intensified following last month’s incident.

Meanwhile, the 16 survivors, two of whom are Antiguans suspected of helping organise the voyage, remain in St Kitts.

The government initially said the survivors would be returned to Antigua and that they were making plans to receive them from Kittian authorities after investigations were concluded.

It was previously indicated that the Kittian authorities had ended their probe, leaving many to wonder when exactly the survivors would be sent back.

But Hurst alluded to the fact that those investigations may not be entirely wrapped up and could determine how these survivors will be dealt with.

“The problem is that they committed a criminal act in the waters of St Kitts and Nevis so the treatment that they will receive is … to be determined by the St Kitts and Nevis government, the criminal arm of that government,” Hurst said.

Meanwhile, Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe are said to be continuing their own probes into the incident.

Hurst was also asked about the government’s relationship with Nigerian investor Marvelous Mike who was said to be financing Antigua Airways.

He defended the investor and was adamant that Mike was innocent in this matter and had no knowledge about the alleged migrant smuggling.

Hurst further revealed that the Nigerian is in fact still showing interest in pursuing a direct air route between West Africa and Antigua.

Yesterday’s Cabinet notes revealed that there are also 15 West Africans in Guadeloupe after being intercepted in St Martin. Whether or not they had travelled from Antigua and Barbuda has yet to be confirmed. Hurst said plans were afoot in Guadeloupe to repatriate them to Cameroon and Nigeria.

Late last month, Chief Immigration Officer Katrina Yearwood said approximately 200 West Africans had left Antigua legally since late January, leaving an estimated 400 still in the country.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the UN refugee agency UNHCR are currently on the ground in Antigua carrying out an assessment of the Africans who remain here.

They are said to have spoken with 125 Cameroonians, 86 of whom have apparently indicated a desire to stay in the country.