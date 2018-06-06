Gov’t releases PV Energy Contract

The government has released a contract signed with the UK based renewable energy company, PV Energy Limited, as it promised.

An official in the prime minister’s office sent a copy of the document to media houses this morning (Wednesday).

The document describes the agreement between Antigua and Barbuda and PV Energy for the installation of 10 megawatts of solar power in the country.

It covers the routine disbursement of funds to PV Energy from an escrow account based on its performance throughout the business relationship.

The copy our newsroom received is signed by the Prime Minister Gaston Browne and by the then Energy Minister Asot Michael. But it is not signed by the then principle of PV Energy, Peter Virdee.

Another document was also provided and this was an agreement under the original contract for the first 3-megawatt solar plant to be installed on Sir George Walter Highway.

This document too, is not signed by a PV energy representative and only by a government representative.

Members of opposition parties called on the government to launch a review of the agreement it had with PV Energy and to make public the details. The calls came in the wake of fresh corruption allegations against former Energy Minister Asot Michael in May.

Michael is alleged to have demanded kickbacks and gifts from the principles of PV Energy in return for the successful negotiation of projects in Antigua and in St. Kitts. Michael has denied the allegations.