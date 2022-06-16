Gov’t reaffirms financial support for injured cyclist Andre Simon

- Advertisement -

By Kadeem Joseph

[email protected]

Cabinet is reaffirming its support to the family of Andre Simon who is in “dire” need of specialised medical attention abroad following a recent near fatal accident.

Minister of Information Melford Nicholas said Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph had highlighted the need to assist the national cyclist during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

“We understand the risk involved and we have indicated to the Minister of Health to reach out to the family and to grant them the assurance that the government is prepared to help in a significant way to allow Mr Simon to get to that facility that has the opportunity to bring some restoration to his particular health,” Nicholas said.

Simon was one of four cyclists hit by a motorist during an early morning ride on May 8, but he was the only one in the group to suffer critical injuries and remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre until late last month.

The 36-year-old, who remains in the hospital, suffered head trauma and other internal injuries and was dependent on a ventilator for some time.

In the latest update provided by the cyclist’s brother Dwayne Simon, Andre is responsive to external stimuli and “seems to respond very well to his son, which is very interesting”.

“The help is forthcoming… and the resources have been committed to ensure that that can take place in very short order,” Minister Nicholas said further.

The family hosted a major concert over the weekend, netting EC$11,050, as they continue efforts to raise funds.

The fundraising efforts continue this week with a walk and ‘cyclathon’ slated for this Friday at 5.30am – a collaboration between the Irene B Williams Secondary, the All Saints Secondary, the Liberta Primary, the JT Ambrose Primary, and the Cobbs Cross Primary schools.

The family has also put up six vehicles for sale in the hopes of inching closer to the estimated US$500,000 needed for Simon’s medical care.

People can also make donations via the Caribbean Union Bank at account number – 20004089, the Community First Credit Union at account number – 098425, or the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank at account number – 131003564.

A GoFundMe account has been created towards the effort at the address https://gofund.me/49f11497 and has since raised more than US$54,000.

On May 18, Kenyatta Benjamin, 39, of Hatton, was charged with dangerous driving in relation to the incident. He was granted bailed and is due back in court on July 28.