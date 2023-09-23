Gov’t pursues legal action against travel agency over steel orchestra ticket debacle

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The government of Antigua and Barbuda is gearing up to take legal action against a travel agency after a grave issue that left the Hells Gate Steel Orchestra without tickets to attend Antigua & Barbuda Day in New York this month.

For the 2023 celebrations in New York, the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission agreed to oversee per diem payments, arrange secure accommodations in New York, and secure tickets for the Hells Gate Steel Orchestra, the reigning Panorama champions, and other Carnival winners through a local travel agency.

However, when the steelpan musicians showed up at the airport, they were met with an unexpected twist – no flights had been booked on their behalf.

In response to this unfortunate situation, the Hells Gate Steel Orchestra issued a statement, explaining their absence from the New York event. They cited “certain logistics were not finalised, which prevented us from attending”.

The fiasco sparked public outrage, with many residents accusing the government of deception.

However, the ministry quickly countered these accusations, asserting that they had been victims of deception themselves. In a release, the ministry explained, “the contracted travel agency failed to fulfil their obligations as agreed upon”.

Minister of Festivals Daryll Matthew provided an update on the situation yesterday, telling Observer that the government is actively pursuing legal action through the police to recover the funds they had invested.

He emphasised the importance of rectifying the situation, stating, “We have taken legal action through the police, of course, and the matter is being pursued because we have to get our monies back.”

Matthew also disclosed that an apology was issued to the pan team for the unfortunate ordeal they had to endure.

Despite the setback, there is a silver lining for the Hells Gate Steel Orchestra.

Minister Matthew revealed that the talented musicians will have the opportunity to showcase their skills at the upcoming Miami Carnival.