Gov’t plans further action to fully acquire Cancer Centre amid stalled talks with shareholder

The government is expected to take further action to fully acquire the Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean following continuously stalled negotiations on final price.

The Cancer Centre has been closed since March as the majority shareholder, Dr Conville Browne claims says a lack of revenue forced him to take drastic steps.

The government compulsorily acquired the property in July after both houses of Parliament passed a resolution approving the measure.

Cabinet spokesperson, Melford Nicholas said during the post Cabinet press conference yesterday that “the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Health and Attorney General to move swiftly to taking control of the building, even if it means changing the locks to be able to ensure that the public safety is not compromised.”

He added that further action could be seen in the coming days.

The issue at the heart of the stalled negotiations with the government and Dr Browne, who is represented by accounting firm, Pannel Kerr Foster (PKF) through a receivership arrangement, has been the value of the Centre.

The government has long held the Cancer Centre has a value between EC$6 and $9 million, which is significantly less than the US$15 million (EC$40.5 million) that was being asking for.

Cancer patients have expressed concern following the centre’s closure over the possible financial implications and psychological distress of being forced overseas to seek treatment that was previously available locally.

This also comes at a time where a seven-year-old was sent overseas by the government for treatment on a life-threatening growth on his cheek as the Cabinet reported a notice in the number of young people dealing with cancer.