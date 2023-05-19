Gov’t passes resolution for compulsory purchase of Cancer Centre

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The government has passed a resolution to compulsory buy the Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean (CCEC) after negotiations over the matter had been frustrated by the principal owner of the centre.

In March, the principal owner, Dr Conville Browne wrote to the government and advised them that he planned to close the CCEC within a month due to a lack of funds.

In Parliament yesterday, Minister of Health Sir Molywn Joseph tabled the bill which passed the House by 9 votes to 5, with St Peter Member of Parliament (MP) Asot Michael joining the eight government MPs present in approving the measure.

The Opposition MPs, led by the Leader of the Opposition Jamale Pringle, criticised the government for seeking to compulsorily purchase the building.

Pringle, who is the MP for All Saints East and St Luke, argued that the government, by making this move, could lead to individuals being fearful to invest in the country.

“We have to be careful because it is going to affect us in many ways because people are going to find it hard to invest in Antigua and Barbuda if the government can just take up their property,” he argued.

However, the government dismissed those claims, arguing that the cancer centre was a matter of public importance, and the forced purchase would be mainly to support cancer patients.

“I was visited by Breast Friends and others in fear of what would happen if the cancer centre closed … we have no alternative. This was not an invitation to talk and to see what we can do … if we do not have the cancer centre operating, people will die,” the Minister of Health said.

“We have held numerous discussions with Mr Browne and at one point, he wanted us to invest funds so that he personally could be repaid, I believe as much as US $6 million, that he claimed was due to him … which we have not been able to verify,” Prime Minister Browne added.

“The government is a minority shareholder and without any consultation with us, the gentleman has taken the high-handed approach to lock down the facility. He did not give us the option to step in and operate it in the interim; it was ‘either you [the government] pay [me] $15 million or I lock it up’.”

The government valued the Cancer Centre, according to a report by the Valuation Officer, between EC $6 to $9 million, significantly below the US $15 million (EC $40,538,250) that Dr Browne asked for.

The Cabinet notes also argued that the land on which the Cancer Centre was built was Crown land and that the centre has incurred debts of EC $6.9 million.

“Should the government acquire the [property], there would be a need for both personnel and additional equipment,” the notes said.

The centre opened on June 26, 2015 originally intending for use by cancer patients across the OECS.