Gov’t makes part payment to Half Moon Bay

November 14, 2017 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Half Moon Bay

The government has paid U.S. $23 million out of over U.S. $40 million it owed the principals of the once five-star resort, Half Moon Bay, which it compulsorily acquired after a devastating hurricane 22 years ago.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who made the disclosure, said that the sum paid covers the principal cost for the property.

“But, we still owe them in excess of $20 million for interest accrued over 10 years,” the prime minister said.

He blamed the former administration for the current state of affairs saying that it took compulsory possession of the extensively damaged resort without being able to sell the property, so “it sat there and accrued a significant amount of interest.”

PM Browne added: “We are hoping that we can negotiate with them and that they can give us some interest relief after which we will make formal arrangements to pay back the interest.”
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.