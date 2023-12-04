Gov’t hopes to meet major infrastructure and traffic challenges head-on in preparation for SIDS conference

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel Hurst, said that the government was prepared to take on the major logistical challenges associated with the planning of a major international conference where more than 4,000 persons are expected to be on island for 3-4 days.

The 4th International Small Island Developing States (SIDS) conference is expected to take place at the American University of Antigua (AUA) from 27-30 May 2024 with numerous high-level officials expected on island.

The conference will review sustainable development progress, the ability of small islands to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and propose a path forward for a decade of partnerships and solutions.

The government has said that will support the hotels, inns and other lodgings that will house international political leaders, staff and other NGO stakeholders. Cruise ships will also be asked to assist.

The number of individuals that will be here on island will place enormous burden on the police to ensure a smooth flow of traffic throughout the city of St John’s and the various ports of entry throughout the conference.

Speaking at the weekly post Cabinet briefing, Ambassador Hurst called for public support in traffic management efforts.

“There will be press from all over the world right here in Antigua, and the Antigua and Barbuda people, we are mature and I think that we will do everything in our power to ensure that those who are visiting us for this important conference will not leave with horror stories, but rather will leave with pleasant stories about how they were treated in Antigua and Barbuda during their visit,” he said.

The AUA has, for several months, been building a conference centre prior to the May 2024 meeting, which Hurst said, was entirely funded by the university, and he thanked them for doing so.

“Well, they intend to use it afterwards for other kinds of conferences and so it is their own infrastructure… and they they’re doing a great honour to the people and government of Antigua by bearing the expenses connected to building it,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, major challenges still remain for the ultimate success of the conference with logistics, and internet services chief among the details that need to be sorted.

“Our Chinese friends have already agreed to provide a lot of the electronic equipment which will be utilized.

“When you have so many nations—193 nations—present [attending the conference] and each must have a seat and have a microphone present in front of them, and then the chair and the others who are conducting the meeting must also have microphones, and the Chinese are going to provide all of these things to us as a gift.

“In turn, we will gift them to the AUA so that they can continue to be utilised,” he added.

Small island developing states’ unique vulnerabilities to climate change and other environmental pressures led to a 1992 UN Conference on Environment and Development in Brazil, which adopted the need for a global conference on the sustainable development of SIDS.

Barbados held the first conference in 1994 which adopted the Bridgetown Plan of Action to address climate change, the need to transition away from petroleum products towards renewable energy and the rehabilitation and reconstruction of telecommunications infrastructure for countries in special need, among others.

Following conferences were held in Mauritius in 2005 and in Samoa in 2014.

The SIDS conference in 2024 has been budgeted at around US$5-6 million which the government is hoping to be primarily funded by assistance from other countries like China.

“We’ve gone to many of the developed countries, and they’ve helped in the past when there was a similar conference, I believe in Samoa and the 1994 conference in Barbados, which I attended, so clearly help is forthcoming,” he said.

He added that the government hoped to be “frugal” in its spending to reduce the overall cost of the event.