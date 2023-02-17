Gov’t hopes ‘fresh pair of eyes’ and new prison boss’ military background will stabilise HMP

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The newly appointed Superintendent of Prisons, Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather, has been given the full authority to restructure the prison hierarchy as he sees fit, including the future role of his predecessor, Jermaine Anthony.

Anthony had been acting in the role after taking over from Lieutenant Colonel Eugene Philip during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and was charged with safeguarding the health of prisoners and several publicised breaches of security at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP), commonly known as ‘1735’.

Yesterday, Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin told Observer media that Colonel Pennyfeather would take up his position on Monday.

“Colonel Pennyfeather is a man that we have great faith and trust in, a man of great experience, discipline, a strategic planner who will, we believe, put things in place to make the prison and its administration an effective machinery to work with,” he said.

“[Jermaine Anthony] will be brought in as well but that is left to Colonel Pennyfeather who will make the determination as to what role he would play.

“I am pleased to say that Anthony has given his full support to Colonel Pennyfeather and that he will be a part of the administration going forward,” the Attorney General said.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Melford Nicholas explained the rationale behind the decision from Cabinet’s perspective during Thursday’s post-Cabinet press briefing.

“The position of the Superintendent is a public service position and, in the absence of the earlier retired public servant who filled that role, the position has been in rotation and the conditions at the prison require constant supervision and some stability,” he explained.

He added that while he did not seek to “cast blame” on former prison superintendents, there was a need for “a fresh pair of eyes” to bring order and discipline to the country’s sole penal institution.

“There are matters that the Minister [of Legal Affairs] and his team would have looked at in terms of security … [so] what we are saying is, based on the requirements of the moment, [Pennyfeather’s] services have certainly been called upon,” Nicholas said.

In 2020, Colonel Pennyfeather was appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Staff of the Antigua Barbuda Defence Force, having been a career army officer with over 35 years of service.

He also served as Staff Officer Intelligence and Security and Staff Coordinator Force Headquarters, Commander of Antigua and Barbuda’s US-sponsored Counter Narcotics Intelligence Centre between 1993 and 2003, and Officer in Command of the Regional Securities System Maritime School of Excellence from 2005 to 2007.

In addition, Colonel Pennyfeather was also Antigua and Barbuda’s Alternate National Point of Contact on Intelligence.

Minister Nicholas explained that Colonel Pennyfeather’s background in managerial and logistical training in the military would allow for organisational management and discipline and was a key factor in the decision to appoint him.

The new prison boss will have much on his plate, following several incidents occurring at HMP in recent months, including a riot over conditions at the penal institution, numerous contraband items including food and drugs found on the compound, and protests by prison staff over working conditions.

Former Superintendent of Prisons Lieutenant Colonel Philip replaced Deputy Commissioner of Police, Albert Wade, in 2019 after Wade reported a strained relationship with Attorney General Benjamin. Wade served in the role for four years.