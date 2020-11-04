Gov’t hits out at Barbados’ Covid ranking for A&B

Spread the love













Antigua’s Foreign Affairs Minister has questioned what motivated health authorities in Barbados to rank Antigua and Barbuda as high-risk in its latest travel protocols.

On Tuesday, Barbados Today reported that the twin island nation and a number of other territories had been deemed too high-risk for Covid-19.

The means that all persons travelling to Barbados from Antigua will require a negative PCR test three days prior to arrival.

Minister EP Chet Greene expressed surprise at the move.

“The question is, what is the motivation with Barbados, because the facts speak for themselves; the management of Covid in Antigua is exemplary – active cases, recovery, you name it. The entire management of Covid in this country has been exemplary, to the extent that there are accolades coming in for the country’s management from all quarters,” Greene said.

“So the question begs itself, what is the motivation?

Barbados, as you know did not grade themselves, they graded every other Caribbean country but themselves. So maybe they need to tell us where they stand. And if this is going to be a war for numbers in terms of limited tourism arrivals, it is a worthless way to do it.”

Greene said he will be reaching out to his counterparts in Barbados to get more details on the updated protocols.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also addressed concerns relating to the Caricom travel bubble after two countries indicated their unwillingness to continue with the agreement.

Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines have suspended the arrangement due to safety concerns.

Minister Greene said while he cannot speak for other territories, Antigua and Barbuda will not be backing away from the agreement.