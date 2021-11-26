25.2 C
St John's
Friday, 26 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesGov’t announces dates for ABST-free weekends
The Big Stories

Gov’t announces dates for ABST-free weekends

0
0

Two consecutive weekends — from 12am to 11:59pm on December 10 and 11, as well as December 18 and 19 — are the dates for this year when the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST) will be reduced from 15 percent to five percent.

The Inland Revenue Department released the information on Thursday and noted that business participation is voluntary. This means that a store owner has the right to choose whether to participate or not.

Christmas shoppers normally anticipate this discount period in the hopes of buying items at reduced cost, thereby saving especially on big ticket items like vehicles and appliances.

The standard rate of the ABST is 15 percent. However, there is a special rate of 14 percent for the hotel and accommodations sector, and some goods are also zero-rated.

Over the years, business owners have also conducted special sales and some have included additional discounts in order to bump up sales.

Previous articleSir Curtly to visit Berbice for fast bowling clinic
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

twelve − eleven =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!