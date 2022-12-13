Governor General’s son called to the bar in England and Wales

- Advertisement -

Brent Scotland was called to the bar at Gray’s Inn in London last month.

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The son of Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Sandra Lady Williams, Brent Alexander Scotland, has been called to the bar of England and Wales.

At the Michaelmas Reception at Gray’s Inn, London, Scotland — who was also the co-president of Halo Generation Y—the Halo Foundation’s youth arm — was duly honoured.

According to the Halo Foundation’s press release, Scotland completed a Bachelor of Arts degree with honours in Communication and Commerce at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Canada, and graduated with a Master of Science degree from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, he also attained his Graduate Diploma in Law at the BPP University, a private institution in the United Kingdom, and thereafter passed the Bar Training Course with distinction on his first attempt.

Scotland was one of the first Antiguans to climb to Africa’s highest point, the Uhuru Peak at Mount Kilimanjaro in January 2020.

“By climbing the highest free-standing mountain in the world, he aimed to show the youth that even if they come from one of the smallest nations on earth, they can surmount almost any obstacle in life,” the release stated.

Scotland, a former employee of the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), was the recipient of the Halo Hero Humanitarian Award in 2020 and the Commonwealth Covid-19 Hero Award in 2021.