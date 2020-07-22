Governor General His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams Extends Message of Condolence To the Family of Dame Edris Mercier Bird DCN, PhD1+

Spread the love













The following is a press release from the Office of the Governor General:

The Late Dame Edris Mercier Bird was a pioneer in the field of education and culture. Her contribution to national development was noteworthy and the impact of her service extended from the cradle to the grave through a number of initiatives which she spearheaded to include the Sir Luther Wynter Preschool, adult literacy programmes and the Extramural Department of the University of the West Indies.

Dame Edris loved her nation deeply and was passionate about the preservation and promotion of what is uniquely Antiguan and Barbudan culture. She was a devoted wife and mother and a role model for all citizens. I join the nation in giving God thanks for her life and service.

On behalf of Lady Williams and my entire family, I extend sincerest condolences to the Bird family on the passing of their loved one and our family friend, Dame Edris Mercier Bird DCN, PhD.