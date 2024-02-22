Governor General highlights mission to empower youth in Scouts Founders Day Message

- Advertisement -

“Greetings fellow citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda, as we celebrate Founders’ Day on February 22, a day of significance in the global Scouting movement, I extend warm regards to all. Founders’ Day marks the birthday of Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouting movement that has shaped the lives of countless young individuals around the world.

“In our beloved nation, I am honoured to serve as the Chief Scout of the Antigua and Barbuda Scouts Association, collaborating with the Executive, the Chief Commissioner, 16 dedicated leaders, and 66 enthusiastic scouts across six units. These units, primarily located in the Parish of St John’s, include St John’s Cathedral, Spring Gardens Moravian, Ebenezer Methodist, Holy Family Catholic Cathedral, Judges Hill Moravian, and Simon Bolivar Park.

“The Association is not only a beacon of character development but also a platform where our youth can learn valuable life skills, leadership, and the importance of community service. However, like many other service organisations, we face the serious challenge of declining membership due to competing interests for the hearts and minds of our young people.

“I am, therefore, reaching out to our esteemed citizens and residents, urging you to join hands with the Scouts Association and other service clubs in our efforts to engage the youth in positive and uplifting endeavours. We need volunteers to extend the Scouting Movement to more churches and schools in other parishes, contributing to the spiritual, academic, social, and life skill development of our youth.

“This year’s Founders’ Day theme, ‘Our World, Our Thriving Future’, is a timely one and resonates deeply with our mission to guide and empower our young people.

“The Antigua and Barbuda Scouts Association plays a vital role in shaping the character and future of our young people. Your support and commitment can make a significant difference. Together, let us ensure a thriving future for our world by guiding the leaders of tomorrow.

“Thank you for your dedication and service to the Scouting Movement.

“Once again, Happy Founder’s Day.”