Governor General awarded for winning age category in 5K event

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams was awarded yesterday after putting his best foot forward in a charity 5K run-walk, coming top in his age category.

Sir Rodney was the oldest male to take part in the event organised by the University of the West Indies (UWI). He was one of 51 participants who helped raise vital funds for UWI students in need of assistance paying for their education at Antigua’s Five Islands Campus.

“The 5K was a virtual event which took place in November,” UWI’s Director of Administration Daniella Hickling told Observer. “People were able to join in at their own pace, in their own time and in any way they were comfortable doing it.

“The Governor General in fact did the 5K twice – once on the beach and once in the hills.”

A delegation from the campus paid a visit to Government House on Monday to present two awards to Sir Rodney.

The Governor General received a gift certificate for his triumph in the race, along with a plaque for being the most outstanding patron for the 2020 UWI Global Giving initiative.

Principal Professor Denzil Williams expressed the university’s appreciation for the tremendous support which the Governor General has provided to his alma mater over the years. In response, Sir Rodney thanked UWI and pledged his continued support to the institution’s development.