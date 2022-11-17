Government works to deliver severance to former LIAT staff

- Advertisement -

CABINET NOTES

The Cabinet continues to negotiate with the LIAT court-appointed receiver to settle the severance payments owed to the former LIAT workers who resided in, and are citizens of, Antigua and Barbuda.

Every effort will be made to pay a lump sum that will represent a final payment to all former LIAT staff residing in Antigua and Barbuda. Last Christmas, the Gaston Browne Administration deposited 2 million Eastern Caribbean Dollars with the receiver, guaranteeing 50% of the amount owed to former employees of LIAT who are residents and citizens of Antigua and Barbuda; a significant portion remains with the receiver.

However, the Cabinet is of the view that a better response is likely this time around.