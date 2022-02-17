25.1 C
St John's
Thursday, 17 February, 2022
Government will adapt a new reconciliation system

Comptroller of Customs Raju Boddu. (Photo by the Customs and Excise Division)

This week’s Cabinet notes indicate that a new reconciliation system will be put in place to make the government’s financial operations more consistent.

Finance Minister Prime Minister Gaston Browne invited several government officials to Cabinet to address an issue raised by Barbuda MP Trevor Walker in Parliament on Tuesday.

An error in the accounting procedures allowed for revenue which was destined for one collecting body to be credited to another collecting body which created some discrepancies.

The officials including Comptroller of Customs Raju Badu, Director of Audit Dean Evanson, Commissioner of Inland Revenue Ralph Warner and Accountant General Ickford Roberts indicated that the challenge can be remedied by consultations and more frequent submissions.

