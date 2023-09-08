Government to toughen penalties for unlawful possession of firearms

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin and members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB) will be engaging in consultations with legal experts as they hope to strengthen legislation relating to unlawful possession of firearms.

Cabinet, during its meeting on Wednesday, met with high level officials within the police force, and the Chief of Defense Staff within the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) to discuss the recent increase in criminal activity using firearms.

According to the Cabinet notes, the police revealed that 35 illegal firearms were seized during stop and search operations and that several business owners were known to have gotten firearms illegally to protect themselves and businesses.

Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ambassador Lionel Hurst believed that this was the wrong approach by those owners as he said this only led to the proliferation of guns in the hands of criminals.

“There may be some mistaken thinking in the belief of business owners that merely having a firearm is going to lead to greater safety; there is no evidence of that.

“What we do know is that the firearms are usually used by criminals, and very frequently in the case of Antigua, against other persons who are criminals,” he said.

According to the government, business owners turn to illegal means to getting weapons due to the strict rules around the legal process to gaining a weapon in Antigua and Barbuda.

Hurst added that “the police are extremely cautious in issuing licenses for firearms because the use or possession of a firearm lawfully may not deter the criminal.”

With several instances of attacks using firearms reported in the last month, the police informed the Cabinet that many were retaliation attacks between gang members.

Hurst said part of the options being reviewed were the sanctions imposed for carrying a weapon illegally, although he said that one of the concerns for the government was imposing too much restriction on the court in determining those penalties.

“We have seen in the United States where they have minimum sentencing and so on, that it sometimes causes more trouble in the long run than they help to solve,” he explained.

In 2017, the government similarly sought to amend the Firearms Act by removing the imposing of a fine as a sentencing option for individuals convicted under the Act.