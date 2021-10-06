28 C
St John's
Wednesday, 06 October, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesGovernment to relax Covid-19 measures next week
The Big Stories

Government to relax Covid-19 measures next week

0
37
Minister of Information Melford Nicholas (File photo)

The government has decided to relax the current curfew conditions starting next week.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas tells Observer that the nightly 8 pm to 5 am curfew will be extended to 11 pm to 5 am from Friday 15 October, 2021.

The 8pm to 5 am curfew took effect on August 27 due to an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The latest dashboard released by the Ministry of Health indicates 63 new cases with 54 recovered cases.

Meanwhile, casinos, restaurants, gyms and cinemas will also reopen on October 15 under “special conditions”.

Previous articleAntigua and Barbuda voted 5th top Caribbean travel destination
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

8 + 9 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

It is a helluva thing

Death stalks the land

Heaven help us

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021