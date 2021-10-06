Government to relax Covid-19 measures next week

The government has decided to relax the current curfew conditions starting next week.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas tells Observer that the nightly 8 pm to 5 am curfew will be extended to 11 pm to 5 am from Friday 15 October, 2021.

The 8pm to 5 am curfew took effect on August 27 due to an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The latest dashboard released by the Ministry of Health indicates 63 new cases with 54 recovered cases.

Meanwhile, casinos, restaurants, gyms and cinemas will also reopen on October 15 under “special conditions”.