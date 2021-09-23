30.4 C
St John's
Thursday, 23 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesGovernment to legislate stiffer penalties for non-compliance
The Big Stories

Government to legislate stiffer penalties for non-compliance

0
212
All public sector workers must be vaccinated or take twice-monthly Covid tests as of October 1 (Photo courtesy OSF HealthCare)

Parliament will convene at 9.30am today to extend the State of Emergency and to adopt new regulations under the Public Health Act which will continue to guide the government’s Covid-19 policy.

Two other bills are likely to be adopted including an amendment which would make a person liable for a fine (possibly of $5,000) and/or confinement of possibly six months, should that person, having been informed that she/he is covid infected, discharges him/herself without the permission of the medical personnel, rather than await instructions to further their treatment. 

On the other hand, doctors who administer false sick leave and who have a proven record of “abusing the sick-leave provision”of their employment are likely to face severe penalties including the loss of licence to practice.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet says an attorney has filed a writ on behalf of the Antigua and Barbuda Public Service Association (ABPSA) challenging the constitutionality of the law mandating all government workers to be vaccinated. No date has yet been set for the hearing.

Previous articleCabinet rejects teachers’ union resolution; says it will hire temporary workers to fill critical jobs
Next articleParham man remanded on attempted murder
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

10 + 2 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

The ‘pappy-show’ regime

Do the right thing

The elevator may not go to the top floor

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021