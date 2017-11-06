Government to address upsurge in violence among students

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov. 6, CMC – A series of consultations will be held in the coming weeks to address an upsurge in indiscipline and violence among students across the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia, said he is planning a series of consultations and urged educators to do more to reduce indiscipline and crime among young people.

When we see our children with weapons, engaging in fights or any activity that is unbecoming of the type of citizen that we wish to produce in Trinidad and Tobago, we must remember that these children are but products of their environment and the examples being set by the adults around them,” said Garcia who added that the upbringing of the nation’s young people is everyone’s responsibility.

He also disclosed that the Education Ministry will continue to deal with instances of indiscipline and is “committed to working with all parties invested in education to change the current conversation nationally, to be more reflective of the positives that the young people have to offer.”

“It is now critical that we move away from consistently focusing on the viral negativity that has been cultivated among a minority of our nation’s youth and shift focus to the major group of hard working, disciplined and willing young people that are working toward making Trinidad and Tobago a place they want to be in the future,” he said.