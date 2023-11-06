Government to address overtime payment backlog for security workers

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

In a move aimed at addressing a pressing issue affecting security workers employed at the Ministry of Works, the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has taken decisive action to rectify a backlog in overtime payments.

The Minister of Works drew the Cabinet’s attention to the outstanding overtime payments owed to dedicated security workers. Acknowledging the significance of this matter, the Cabinet unanimously agreed to allocate an appropriate financial allocation. This allocation will serve to significantly reduce the existing backlog and strive to bring the overtime payments as close as possible to a zero balance.

This commitment underscores the government’s dedication to upholding the rights and financial well-being of its workers, especially those who play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of government facilities.

As this initiative progresses, further updates will be provided to keep the public informed of the government’s actions in addressing this issue, ensuring the prompt resolution of the overtime payment backlog for security workers.