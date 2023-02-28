Government promises more homes and land this term

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The government has major plans for its present term in office as far as land and housing in the country are concerned.

Minister of Lands and Housing, Maria Browne, said that although the National Housing programme has already been a resounding success, even more homes will be built during this five-term.

“We have over 400 homes to be completed at Oliver’s this term; so far, we have over 100 under construction right now … over 25 homes are presently being built on owned land,” she shared, revealing that almost 300 have been completed already.

Browne also said that she hopes to exceed previous numbers in relation to the allocation of land.

“We know that there are some individuals who are only interested in purchasing land, so we have been able to [apportion] quite large areas of land. Just under 2,000 lots were allocated last year and this year we are looking to allocate over 2,000.”

Meanwhile, the St John’s Rural East Member of Parliament reminded low-income earners that the Land Empowerment Programme is offering land at only $3 per square foot for nationals who make less than $3,500 a month, and have not purchased Crown land before.

She said this is to “give people the opportunity to own their own, because what we’ve seen is a number of families living in the same household in rent for decades, and so we want to be able to break that cycle and give them an opportunity to create some generational wealth.”

The Minister was speaking on the sidelines of the Throne Speech which was delivered by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams on 20 February.