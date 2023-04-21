Government looking for investors to purchase cancer centre with US$15M price tag

- Advertisement -

Government says it is looking for investors and other alternative options to help buy the financially struggling Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean Ltd and ensure its future.

The facility, located in the Medical Pavilion on Queen Elizabeth Highway, will be closing at the end of the month after its main shareholder wrote to the government advising that the company was not viable.

Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel Hurst, told reporters yesterday that the principals wanted US$15 million for the centre.

Asked about the impact of its closure on local users, he said, “All the patients who are reliant on the cancer centre will have an opportunity to travel outside Antigua and Barbuda at the expense of the Medical Benefits Scheme.”

Hurst added that the government will continue to assist patients seeking care outside the country, noting that the administration had spent over $30 million since 2014.

In the most recent parliamentary sitting, Minister of Health Sir Molwyn Joseph said that six cancer patients who are currently being treated at the facility will continue their treatment in the Bahamas.

The cancer centre first opened in 2015 and was intended to garner support from the Eastern Caribbean region but failed to do so, the Health Minister said.