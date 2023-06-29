Government House restoration poised to resume

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Governor General has announced the resumption of restoration work to Government House following delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The treasured landmark that has served as the official residence and office of several Governors and one Governor General for over two centuries is in urgent need of restoration to ensure its long-term preservation.

The initiative, led by Heritage Trust (Antigua and Barbuda) Inc [HTAB], showcases a collaborative effort between preservation experts, historians, and local artisans. The meticulous restoration process will involve careful attention to detail, utilising traditional craftsmanship techniques and high quality materials to ensure authenticity and historical accuracy, a release said.

“We are thrilled to resume work on the Government House Restoration Initiative,” said Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General and President of the HTAB.

“This project represents our commitment to preserving our city’s heritage and providing future generations with an enhanced cultural and historical experience. The restoration will not only preserve the heritage of the iconic landmark but also foster tourism and promote economic growth by attracting visitors and hosting cultural events.”

The renewed construction phase will see the completion of the west wing buildings, the refurbishment of the main house, restoration of original furniture, interior enhancements, and upgrades to the surrounding landscape. The project will also prioritise the integration of sustainable practices, incorporating energy-efficient systems and environmentally friendly materials.

“We are dedicated to striking a balance between restoring the historic charm of Government House and incorporating modern amenities,” said Board Director and Project Manager, Janey Howell.

“Our team will carefully restore each element while ensuring the space meets the required building and safety standards, creating an exquisite blend of tradition and functionality.”

The other officers on the HTAB board include Lady Sandra Williams, Vice President; Karen-Mae Hill, Director, Diaspora and International Relations; Gabriella Howell, Director, Historic Preservation; Senator Kiz Johnson, Corporate Secretary; and Hendren Parker, Treasurer.

The HTAB will kickstart the process by inviting suitably qualified construction firms to submit bids for the first seven sub-projects of the restoration initiative.