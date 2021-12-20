28 C
St John's
Monday, 20 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesGovernment distributes 2 million in compassionate pay to LIAT workers in Antigua
The Big Stories

Government distributes 2 million in compassionate pay to LIAT workers in Antigua

0
57
LIAT could be a major beneficiary of the potential reduction on intra-regional travel taxes, as the carrier continues to face financial struggles

PRESS STATEMENT – The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has this day, Monday, 20 December 2021, dispatched EC$2,000,000 to the LIAT Court-appointed Receiver for distribution to resident former LIAT workers.

This sum is intended to meet partial satisfaction of the cash component of the compassionate payout which the Antigua and Barbuda Government has volunteered. It extends this compassionate offer, though the Government has no legal obligation to make any such payments.           

The payment by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda is a compassionate payment, intended to bring some Christmas cheer to those who have been unable to earn incomes since they were severed.

The payment is limited to former LIAT workers resident in Antigua and Barbuda.

Previous articleIncreased police presence in the City; business owners advised to be in guard
Next articlePolice tells MP Michael Browne to present evidence of alleged misconduct
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

one × 5 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021