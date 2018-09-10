Government condemns abuse of children

The Bahamas government says it will not tolerate, in any circumstances, “the mal-treatment, abuse or neglect of any child or person” following the circulation on social media of what appears to be a child being beaten at a public school.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said it is aware of the video “of what appears to be a child’s exposed buttocks with a caption that indicated a presumed beating of the child at one of our Public Junior High Schools”.

It said it has since launched an investigation in the matter and would be making a public statement at the end of the probe.

The government said that it “acknowledges, respects and protects the inherent dignitary and sacred value of all persons” and guards most especially the critical values of the very vulnerable children in its care.

The Ministry of Education said that it is “most jealous of its responsibility to ensure their safety and optimum health – be it physical, psychological, mental, spiritual, intellectual, social and cultural.

“Therefore, the Ministry will not tolerate, in any circumstances, the mal-treatment, abuse or neglect of any child or person under its jurisdiction whatsoever, howsoever.

“To the extent that the Ministry becomes aware that any such illegal, unethical or unacceptable behaviour has been or is being committed, it will be addressed with the swiftest repudiation and sanction by this Ministry,” the MOE said in a statement.