Government begins process for vaccine ID card rollout

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

After months of discussion over vaccine ID cards, the process of rolling them out is now underway.

Minister of Information and Technology Melford Nicholas said earlier this month that the instruments needed to create the cards were on island and that the process would begin imminently.

That commitment seems to have come to fruition as several residents have begun the process required to acquire the new cards.

The cards are said to be fortified with at least four layers of security to ensure that they cannot be forged. This is a pertinent issue as unvaccinated persons were reportedly using counterfeits of the current handwritten cards to enter entertainment spots.

Fully vaccinated residents are invited to email a photo or scan of the inside of their original handwritten vaccine card, a photo of the bio page of their passport – or other official photo ID – plus a digital photo of themselves and a contact number to [email protected]

Amid concerns about security issues arising from emailing passport information, Nicholas said a photo of a driver’s licence, Social Security or Medical Benefits card will suffice.

Residents who may not have a digital photo of themselves can get one at the Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre.

Nicholas explained that the reason behind the emailed approach is to prevent queuing at the specified card collection site, the Multipurpose Centre.

He added that those persons unable to send the information via email can go to the office to register.

Once the process is complete, individuals will be advised as to a time for pick-up from the Perry Bay facility.

The announcement of vaccination ID cards was first made in July by Nicholas during a Cabinet press briefing where he noted that approximately 50,000 cards had been purchased.