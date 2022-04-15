Government battles business operator over crown assets

The government has hired a legal team to fight a claim by an operator utilizing the seabed and other crown assets in the Falmouth Harbour.

According to Cabinet notes, Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan will head that team consisting of members of the National Parks Authority Board.

The operator, according to information, is not only seeking to discontinue payments for the crowns leased property but also a refund of the amounts which he has paid in over the years amounting to almost $2,000,000.00.

The legal team gave Cabinet the assurance that the claim is unfounded and without merit.

Every effort will be made to address the issue without litigation but the team is prepared to move forward on disproving the claim.