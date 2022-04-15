26.3 C
St John's
Friday, 15 April, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesGovernment battles business operator over crown assets
The Big Stories

Government battles business operator over crown assets

0
58

The government has hired a legal team to fight a claim by an operator utilizing the seabed and other crown assets in the Falmouth Harbour.

According to Cabinet notes, Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan will head that team consisting of members of the National Parks Authority Board.

The operator, according to information, is not only seeking to discontinue payments for the crowns leased property but also a refund of the amounts which he has paid in over the years amounting to almost $2,000,000.00. 

The legal team gave Cabinet the assurance that the claim is unfounded and without merit.

Every effort will be made to address the issue without litigation but the team is prepared to move forward on disproving the claim. 

Previous articleCabinet confirms Covid-19 infections at Fiennes Institute
Next articlePearl Quinn-Williams says St. John’s Rural North supports her candidacy
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

nineteen − 18 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021