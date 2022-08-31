Got a desk job? Orthopaedic surgeon offers tips on how to keep moving to avoid joint pain

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

An orthopaedic surgeon has been advising residents on the importance of keeping active – even while at work – on overall health.

Dr Deepraj Gaekwad, of the Bones and Joints Caribbean Orthopaedic Centre in Friars Hill Road, gave tips while speaking on state media on how persons who may have busy work schedules can ensure they get the necessary exercise needed to prevent issues like joint pain.

Orthopaedic surgeons are doctors who specialise in the musculoskeletal system – the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles that are essential to movement and everyday life.

“Even if you are working at a computer desk or so forth, try to move your knee joints and ankle joints. Even if you are sitting, just try to do some simple ankle movements. Try to crunch your toes because that is enough to work the muscles down there.

“Then, we are doing knee stretches under the desk as well. It has multiple effects. You are moving the joint to the pelvis, you are stretching your muscles out and the ligaments. You are compressing the deeper veins in the calf muscles which push blood out.

“So, you are helping with circulation at the same time and of course, if you can get up from your chair every hour and walk around a little bit, do a little semi-squat and so forth … that helps too,” Dr Gaewad explained.

He said regular movement throughout the day is both more convenient and beneficial to the body than compressing exercise solely into one workout session.

The same exercises can be done by elderly persons, Dr Gaekwad said, but at a slower pace to prevent dizziness and falls.

Dr Gaekwad also urged diabetics, plus endocrine disorder and thyroid patients to get their bone mineral density tested as they are more susceptible to fractures.

He is further advising persons to seek medical assistance if they cannot perform the following two simple tests.

“For shoulders for example, I tell them to do two simple tests. Try to put your hand behind your head with your elbows back. If you are able to do it comfortably, that’s fine. If you are able to go behind the shoulder, behind the back and so forth, and if this is the non-affected limb how high this one goes compared to the other one. If you pain, if you have restrictions, then seek help.

“Even if you go to your primary healthcare physician initially that’s fine, but since it is more pertaining to the joints then go directly to an orthopaedic surgeon.

“Most of the problems can be sorted out conservatively and not everything requires being operated on,” he added.

The Bones and Joints Caribbean Orthopaedic Centre is located in Royal Palm Place. Call 562-8723 for more details.