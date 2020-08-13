Gore Retained By USA Cricket

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

National cricketer, Karima Gore, is one of nine players retained by USA Cricket that would see the Antiguan remaining with the international squad until December 31 2020.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show Karima, who is the son of Liberta Blackhawks player Ian Gore, said he has been finding creative ways to stay in shape.

“Before Covid times I used to train, do fitness by myself, go to the gym and then when the other guys come to practice they help me out in some specific areas I would need help in. So I would say that the only thing that it really impacted was the group training and match practices. I have been dealing with practice all the time since Covid and right now I am with Polo [Wilden Cornwall] with some other guys and just training every day,” he said.

Gore, who made his ODI debut for the United States on April 27, 2019, against Papua New Guinea, said he has come a long way since playing for the USA. His hope is to keep improving his game.

“It’s a good experience because you meet up on certain types of players, players from India, Australia and even the Caribbean itself so it’s a good opportunity. You get to travel to different countries and have different experiences, experience different types of pitches, so you get to improve your game over a certain period of time,” he said.

Prior to his List A debut, Gore played in several 50-over matches for the United States against the United Arab Emirates in March 2019.

In June 2019, he was named in a 30-man training squad for the United States cricket team, ahead of the Regional Finals of the 2018–19 ICC T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament in Bermuda. The following month, he was one of twelve players to sign a three-month central contract with USA Cricket.

Gore made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for the United States against Canada on August 21, 2019.