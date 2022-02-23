Gore credits USA stint for maturity following Super 40 century

By Neto Baptiste

PIC Liberta Blackhawks’ top order batsman, Karima Gore, says playing international cricket with the USA senior men’s team since 2019 has helped to develop his game both on a physical and mental level.

“It helped my cricket in terms of being able to assess game conditions at a better level. It brought a lot of maturity to my cricket in understanding certain situations and stuff and I am trying to pass on the knowledge to the younger guys in the club also,” he said.

He has played 16 ODI matches for the USA, scoring a total of 210 runs with a highest of 44. The Antiguan has also played eight T20 Internationals with a total of 47 runs and highest of 31. Gore has also had some success with the ball, claiming 13 wickets in 16 ODIs and another 10 in T20.

Meanwhile, Gore slammed 16 fours and one six as he compiled a massive 128 to become the first player to score a century in this year’s Super 40 Competition and lead the Blackhawks to a comfortable 44 runs victory over All Saints Pythons on Saturday.

He said the knock came at the right time.

“It was basically getting us out of a hole and getting us to a good score that we can defend because as you said, there was nobody else that contributed significantly and for the past couple of weeks we haven’t been scoring big runs. I think it’s just one time we scored 200 and that was Saturday [February 19] so it’s just for each player to look into themselves and contribute as much as they can,” Gore said.

The 23-year-old has also featured for the Leeward Islands Under-19 and for the Antigua and Barbuda Master Blasters.