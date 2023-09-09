Gore continues to impress in the US Minor Cricket League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Liberta Blackhawks all-rounder Karima Gore has been a key member of the Philadelphians as they top the charts of the Eastern Division of the US Minor Cricket League.

They have won five games from their six outings with Gore being one of their top wicket-takers. He has collected eight wickets from six games at an average of eight runs per over and an impeccable economy rate of 4.0. With the bat, the Leeward Islands player averages 22.00 from six innings and scored at a strike rate of 86.

Meanwhile, Demetri Lucas of the All Saints Pythons clobbered his first ton for Belvoir Sunday Xl against Illston Abey CC in Grantham and Melton Association Sunday League. The bowling all-rounder promoted to top of the order took full advantage of the opportunity to chase the target of 187 and took no prisoners. In his enterprising 73-ball knock, he smashed 125 runs which included 13 fours and 9 sixes.

In the opposition’s innings, Lucas inflicted the most damage of the Belvoir bowlers, collecting four wickets for just 25 runs. He was supported by Ben Robinson (3-14) and Oliver Poole (2-20). Lucas has scored a total of 870 runs with an average of 31.07, one century and two fifties. He also collected 49 scalps at 18.02 with best bowling figures of four wickets for four runs.