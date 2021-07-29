Gordon presses on in Olympic sailing despite tough field

National female sailor, Jalese Gordon, continued to battle high winds and tough competition on day four of the Women’s One Person Dinghy Laser Radial competition at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Fujisawa, Japan on Thursday.

Returning to the seas following Wednesday’s rest day, the 19-year-old first time Olympian finished 37 from a fleet of 38 competitors in race number seven.

The race was captured by Ireland’s Annalise Murphy with Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom finishing second. Italy’s Silvia Zennaro was third.

Gordon returned in race number 8 with a slightly improved showing, finishing 42 from 44 sailors. Denmark’s Rindom was once again dominant in claiming the top position with Ireland’s Murphy in second. Finland’s Tuula Plasschaert finished third.

Gordon is slated to complete her quota of races on Friday when she competes in the final two events at Fujisawa.