Good news for local cataract sufferers. A team from Trinidad is set to return to the twin island nation next month to perform cataract surgery.

The news was announced by Cabinet this morning. Precise dates will be provided shortly, Cabinet added.

Cataracts are one of the most common causes of blindness in adults. They occur when proteins in the lens of the eye break down causing a clouding, which can then lead to blurred eyesight, and sometimes double vision or poor night vision.

Cataract surgery is a fairly simple and painless procedure which involves removing the lens of the eye and, in most cases, replacing it with an artificial one. It typically takes four to six weeks for eyes to fully heal.