‘Good Morning Jojo’ host staging birthday fundraiser for Adele School

By Samantha Simon

Host of the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Joseph “Jojo” Apparicio, is inviting members of the public to support a good cause for his birthday this year, by taking part in a fundraising walk this Saturday.

The event is to raise funds for the Adele School for Special Children and, although there is no charge to participate, folks are being urged to make a donation toward the cause, whether or not they take part.

Participants are asked to assemble at YASCO Sports Complex at 5.30am on February 3 and the group will move off at 6am.

The route will be up Old Parham Road, through Pigotts Village, right onto Pigotts playing field, then right onto Sir Sydney Walling Highway, down Factory Road, right onto Independence Avenue, and a final right at the roundabout at Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG).

The event is being heralded as a walk with a twist, as men taking part are asked to don high heels for the final stretch between the ARG and the YASCO Sports Complex, though this is voluntary.

Apparicio chose to include this as a way to have participants walk in someone else’s shoes, such as the parent of a child who is differently abled.

“Put yourself in somebody else’s shoes for a couple of minutes to see how their life is and give a thought to parents who have to deal with children who are differently abled,” he said.

“No matter how hard you have it, a lot of times we only think of our own situation but there are persons who have it different from us. So spare a thought for them and put yourself in their shoes.”

The inspiration for this event came from Apparicio’s desire to do something different for his birthday while supporting a good cause.

This is not Apparicio’s first time celebrating his birthday with a charitable cause in mind. He previously raised funds for former national athlete Dale Jones who suffered a stroke in 2017.

Contact 776-3641 for more details about the February 3 event.