Gonsalves wraps up official visit to Suriname

“It is a state visit to exchange ideas and to discuss agreements we have made within CARICOM (Caribbean Community)” Bouterse told local journalists.

There are also issues we wanted to discuss privately, of course, concerning the Caribbean. Because sometimes there are bottlenecks,” Bouterse added.

As an example, he mentioned the problems that a Surinamese producer is experiencing through obstacles by the Trinidadian authorities preventing him from exporting Surinamese duck meat to Trinidad and Tobago.

“As a government, we encourage and stimulate entrepreneurs to invest, but when they have produced, they can not get their products on the markets in the region. Therefore as CARICOM leaders we have to talk about these issues. We have to determine these kinds of things within laws and regulations. There is still a lot of work to be done”, said Bouterse. The President also said talks were held on cooperation in the field of agriculture, trade and foreign investments in the Caricom member states and other matters of mutual interest.

During the visit to Suriname, the Vincentian delegation toured several indigenous villages including the Maroon village of Klaaskreek in the district Brokopondo and the Amer-indian village of Redi Doti in the district of Para.